Passengers of Mar 13 Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode Flight Asked to Self Quarantine After One Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): After a Mahe resident who arrived in the city on March 13 on an Etihad flight tested positive for COVID-19, the other passengers onboard the flight have been asked by the authorities to self-quarantine themselves and report to the district control rooms.The Mahe resident had travelled on Etihad Airways flight EY 250."A resident of Mahe, who arrived at Calicut International Airport on March 13 onboard Etihad Airways (EY 250) from Abhu Dhabi has been confirmed with COVID-19," Kozhikode District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said."Passengers of this flight residing in Calicut should immediately contact the district control room and should strictly be in the house quarantine. Passengers residing in other districts must contact their respective district control rooms," Rao added. (ANI)

