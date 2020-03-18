Peru President Declares Nighttime Curfew over Virus

World. (File Image)

Lima, Mar 18 (AFP) Peru President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew to combat the new coronavirus pandemic as the South American country's positive cases rose to 145.

"We're decreeing mandatory confinement from today, from eight at night to five in the morning," Vizcarra said in a news conference.

Vizcarra said it would mean the two-week state of emergency announced on Monday would be adjusted.

The government has also barred private vehicles from the roads from Thursday. (AFP)

