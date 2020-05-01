Phone Repair Shops, Bookstores to Remain Open Throughout the Week in HP's Kangra

Dharamshala, May 1 (PTI) The Kangra district administration has decided to let mobile phone repair shops and bookstores stay open throughout the week, a senior official said here on Friday.

The decision was taken to provide further relief to the people, he added.

"This decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the people. People are advised to strictly follow the rules set in for shopping," DC, Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati said.

Phone repair shops and bookstores were so far allowed to open only on Mondays and Thursdays.

SSP, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said restrictions have been issued on vehicular movement in the district.

He said that the authorities have information of over 30,000 people, who have come to the district recently and their houses have been marked.

The SSP said this was done to ensure that these people follow quarantine rules for 28 days.

"If someone is found violating the rule, an FIR will be registered against the person and he/she will be shifted to a quarantine centre immediately," he added.

