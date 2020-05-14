Plaint Against News Portal for 'defamatory' News Against Guv

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) A complaint has been lodged in Mumbai against a news portal for allegedly publishing a "false" and "defamatory" news about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Thurday revealed this.

"A police complaint has been lodged against a news portal with the Cyber Crime Police Station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday regarding the publication of a defamatory news against the governor," it said.

"The news was published on the internet and its circulation on social media, which relates to the alleged facilitation of the travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun en route Delhi," the statement said.

"The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of the governor," the statement said.

