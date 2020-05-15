Plans to Convert 61st Cavalry into Armoured Regiment: Sources

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Army is planning to convert the iconic 61st Cavalry, its only mounted cavalry unit, into an armoured regiment, sources said on Friday.

The 61st Cavalry, largely a ceremonial unit, was raised in 1953 by amalgamating mounted elements of cavalry regiments of the erstwhile princely states of India.

Sources said the Army is planning to convert the Jaipur-based 61st Cavalry into an armoured regiment and it is likely to be equipped with tanks to make it a combat force from its current position as largely a ceremonial unit.

They said the plan is to also make an 'equestrian excellence node' from the strength of horses.

The 61st Cavalry has taken part in Republic Day celebrations too.

At present, the ceremonial President's Bodyguard (PBG) and the 61st Cavalry are the only horse-mounted cavalry units of the country.

Historically, cavalry units have played critical roles in decisive battles such as the Battle of Haifa in Israel fought in 1918.

Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay tribute to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers, that helped liberate the city of Haifa following a heroic cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade of the then British Indian Army in the battle.

The Teen Murti memorial commemorates the role of the three regiments in that famous battle. PTI KND

