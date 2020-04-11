PM Modi, Nepal PM Oli Discusses COVID-19 Impact, Supply of Essential Commodities

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and discussed with him about the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.The two leaders exchanged their views on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the challenges it poses to the health and safety of the citizens of both countries and the region, the official release said.Both the leaders agreed to continue close coordination and consultation among the experts and officials of the two countries on all the issues arising out from COVID-19, including the issue of cross-border supplies of essential commodities.During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the determination of the people of Nepal to fight the challenge."Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.They also discussed the steps taken in their respective countries to tackle the crisis.Oli appreciated Prime Minister Modi's leadership in coordinating the response to the pandemic among SAARC countries. He also expressed his thanks for the bilateral support provided to Nepal by India.Modi reiterated India's commitment to all possible support and assistance for Nepal's efforts in fighting the outbreak.India and Nepal have also been in a dialogue on inter-ministerial levels during the coronavirus outbreak.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 20 held a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and discussed enhancing cooperation and measures between the two countries to combat the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)