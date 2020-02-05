Defence Expo 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurated India's Mega Defence Exhibition in Lucknow Today

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday. Defence Ministers and service chiefs of 38 countries have confirmed their participation for the 11th edition of the Expo.

The event promises to bring in new technologies and technological solutions, where defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad will showcase their products and services in the defence arena on a single platform, the Ministry said in a statement.

The main theme of this year's event is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'. As many as 1028 companies have registered for participating in this year's event, as against 702 in the DefExpo 2018. The number of participating foreign companies have also increased to 172 from the previous figure of 160.

At the event, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall. DefExpo 2020: Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meet Officials Ahead of Mega Event Scheduled February 5-9.

Apart from these, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed.

