PM Modi Urges People to Follow Ayush Ministry's Protocol to Stay Healthy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening body's immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol which he has been doing diligently for years including drinking only hot water through the year. The Prime Minister urged people in tweets to make the protocol a part of their lives and said good health was a harbinger of happiness and people should focus on being healthy. "Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity. There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year," Modi said."I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let's keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness," he added. Amid concerns about coronavirus for which there is no medicine at present, Ayush Ministry on Tuesday suggested measures to boost immunity such as consuming warm water throughout the day, practicing pranayama and yogasana and using turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking.The Prime Minister had said in his `Mann ki baat' radio programme on Sunday that he was a yoga practitioner and the asanas have greatly benefitted him.He also said that he will upload some videos on social media and these might help people during the lockdown, which has been enforced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)