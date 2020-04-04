PM's Appeal: C'garh Power Firms Work to Ensure Grid Stability

Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) State-owned power companies in Chhattisgarh will take all measures to maintain grid stability when lights are switched off for a period of nine minutes on Sunday night, as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show unity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

State electricity services are managed by five companies looking after holding, generation, transmission, distribution and trading.

"Power companies have planned so that a collapse can be avoided due to sudden fall in load when people switch off lights. The state-run companies held a meeting this afternoon to discuss measures for maintaining grid stability," said an official.

"People are most welcome to follow the appeal made by the Prime Minister. But while doing so, they should ensure they only switch off lights but keep other appliances like AC, cooler, fans, refrigerators, TV, operational as usual," he said.

"Lights of colonies or housing societies operated through one main switch should not be put off," he added.

It is estimated that during this period there will be a drop in demand of around 250 MW-300 MW in the state, he said.

