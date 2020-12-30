Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared her winter vibes with fans in a new post on Tuesday. The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a picture of her along with husband Gene Goodenough. Along with the picture she wrote in the caption, "Every winter has its spring Waiting for 2021 like never before#Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #ting." Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving 2020 With ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough Amid ‘Sun, Snow and Smiles’ (Watch Video)

In the picture which the 45-year-old actor posted she can be seen posing outdoors in the snow along with her husband. Both of them packed in their winter attires. Preity Zinta Shares How She Celebrated The ‘Longest Ever’ Karwa Chauth This Year With Hubby Gene Goodenough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The post garnered more than 35,000 likes with a span of forty-two minutes.

Of late, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Zinta shared a video of her on Christmas wishing everyone on the occasion

