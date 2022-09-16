London, Sep 15: Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle head of performance Daniel Hodges were on Thursday fined, banned and warned by the Football Association over touchline incident in the Reds' 2-1 win, last month. Members of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner on August 31. Achterberg has been fined 7,000 pounds, while Hodges has been fined 6,000 pounds. Both have been banned from the touchline for one fixture and warned about their future conduct.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/football/midtjylland-5-1-lazio-uefa-europa-conference-league-2022-23-danish-side-fire-five-past-serie-a-giants-watch-goal-video-highlights-4211081.html

"Coaches from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC have been banned, fined and warned for breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League game on Wednesday 31 August 2022," the Football Association said in a statement. "An independent Regulatory Commission has fined the Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC coaches £7,000 and £6,000 respectively, banned them from the touchline for one fixture, and warned them as to their future conduct," it added.

Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach, has accepted he used abusive and/or insulting gestures, while both men have admitted their behaviour was improper. It follows a review by the FA into an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area