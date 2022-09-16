Midtjylland bulldozed past Lazio as they defeated the Serie A giants 5-1 in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 clash on Friday, September 16. Goals from Paulinho, Sory Kaba, Evander, Gustav Isaksen and Erik Sviatchenko were enough for the Danish outfit to defeat Lazio in a dominant manner. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Midtjylland vs Lazio Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)