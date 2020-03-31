Premium Payment Period for Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance Extended Up to April 30

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): In wake of nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate of Postal Life Insurance (PLI) on Monday extended the premium payment period for Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance up to April 30."In view of the threat posed by the outbreak of coronavirus and the complete lockdown across India, Directorate of Postal Life Insurance (PLI), Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has given an extension of the period for payment of their due premium of March up to April 30 without charging any penalty/default fee," as per an official statement."The decision is likely to benefit approximately 13 lakh policyholders (5.5 Lakh PLI and 7.5 Lakh RPLI) who have not been able to pay a premium for the current month. As compared to about 42 lakh policyholders who paid premium last month, only 29 lakh of them have been able to pay a premium for this month till today," it added.The customers registered on the portal have also been advised to pay premium online using PLI customer portal.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,251 people so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)