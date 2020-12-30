Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released the first podcast through their multi-year deal with Spotify. The holiday special reflects in 2020 and offers hopes for the new year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of guests are joining the couple on the podcast, which they are producing via their Archewell Audio production company alongside Spotify-owned Gimlet. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feature in 2020 Christmas Card With Son Archie (View Pic)

They include Stacey Abrams, Jose Andres, Brene Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry. Others who appear on the special include activist Christina Adane, writer Rachel Cargle, novelist Matt Haig, mental health advocate Hussain Manawer and spoken word performer George the Poet. At the beginning of the half-hour podcast, Harry said that he and Meghan wanted to "honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people" get through a tough year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Archie Speaking in Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Podcast:

Little Archie stealing the show on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first episode of their new podcast, Archewell Audio 🥰pic.twitter.com/zhQOVnxGFz — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 29, 2020

Meghan added that their goal is also to "honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss." As per The Hollywood Reporter, the audio streaming platform Spotify announced on December 15 that it had struck a multi-project deal with Archewell Audio, the couple's newly created podcast shingle. Their first full podcast series is expected to be released on Spotify in 2021. The deal follows a similar pact between Harry and Meghan and Netflix, where they will produce documentaries, feature films and children's programming.

