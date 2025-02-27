Pune, February 27: Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered a departmental inquiry against the Assistant Transport Superintendent and the Bus Depot Manager of the Swargate Bus Depot in Pune following the February 25 incident in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked bus. According to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Minister Sarnaik "has given instructions to suspend them if they are found at fault in the inquiry."

Additionally, the Transport Minister has instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to replace all existing security personnel at the Swargate bus depot with new staff to ensure better safety measures and prevent such incidents in the future. The incident took place on Tuesday early morning when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away. She was allegedly approached by the accused, who falsely claimed that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a Maharasthra state transport corporation Shivsahi bus parked in the depot and followed her in where he allegedly raped her. Pune Bus Rape Case: Manhunt Continues for Accused Dattatray Gade, INR 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Information Leading to Arrest.

The woman approached police after the alleged crime and a police case was registered on the same day at Tuesday. Pune city police has launched a hunt for the absconding accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. According to the Police, they have widened their search for the absconding accused identified as and a total of 13 teams are on the ground to nab him. "Eight teams of Crime Branch unit and five teams of Swargate Police station are looking for the accused. Teams have also been sent out of district," Pune City Police said.

Rupali Chakankar, President, State Commission for Women said, "The incident that took place at Swargate depot is very unfortunate. The victim registered a complaint at Swargate Police Station and quick action was taken by the police. The accused will be arrested in the next two to three days, but I feel after such an incident takes place, we hold candle marches, the news coming on the front page gradually shifts to the last page, and then we forget it. I think women should be taught self-defence and they should stay aware at all times...State Commission for Women has ordered that quick and strict action should be taken against him."

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Mumbai, seeking immediate action in the case. The NCW has said that it will closely monitor the case and take further action as necessary. Condemning the crime in the strongest terms, the Commission highlighted the grave concerns over public safety, particularly as reports indicate that the accused remains absconding. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condemned the rape incident and temred it "shameful, painful, and infuriating". Pune Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped Inside Parked Bus at Swargate Bus Stand, Cops Launch Search To Nab Accused.

"Instructions have also been given to the Minister of Women and Child Development and the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission to provide justice, mental support, and all possible assistance to the victim," he said. Yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, along with other party leaders, held a protest at the Swargate bus stand.

