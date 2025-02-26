In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 26-year-old woman was raped in Pune. According to the news agency IANS, the woman was raped inside a parked bus at the Swargate bus stand. The accused, identified as Dutta Gade, fled the scene after raping the woman. The police have identified him through CCTV and launched a search to nab him. Pune Shocker: College Student Attempts Suicide by Jumping From Metro Station in Pimpri Chinchwad, Critical.

Woman Raped Inside Parked Bus in Pune

#BREAKING A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked bus at Swargate bus stand. The accused, Dutta Gade, fled the scene. Police have identified him through CCTV and launched a search: Swargate Police Station, Pune City Police pic.twitter.com/L6rXu94SWZ — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

