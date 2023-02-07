Jalandhar, February 6: The era of harassment for industrialists is over and the Punjab government will now act as a facilitator for industries, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

Unlike in the past, no one will harass industrialists, Mann told captains of industry during an interaction here. Instead, the state government will make every effort to promote and encourage industries, according to an official release. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says First Batch of 36 School Principals To Visit Singapore for Skill Development.

The government has already set the wheels in motion to provide a single-window system to facilitate industries, he said and added that it would also make efforts to safeguard, promote and expand the existing industrial units.

Industrialists have played a key role in India's socio-economic growth and the Punjab government will make every effort to safeguard their interests, the AAP leader said. Budget 2023: CM Bhagwant Mann Says ‘Punjab Completely Ignored in the Union Budget’.

Efforts are also afoot to start domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industrial sector. A major push for industry will create job opportunities for the youths and contribute to the state's progress, he added.