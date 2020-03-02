Punjab FC Face Indian Arrows with Aim to Remain in Title Race

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Second-placed Punjab FC will take on Indian Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation (AIFF), in an I-League encounter here on Tuesday with the aim of remaining in the title race.

Punjab FC come into the game on the back of a draw against Gokulam Kerala FC, which hampered their chase for the title after Mohun Bagan extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) on Sunday.

The Warriors, who are now trailing the Mariners by 13 points, had got the better of the young Arrows by a scoreline of 1-0 when the two sides last met in Ludhiana.

Their striker Dipanda Dicka is on the cusp of making a piece of history as he sits only a strike away from completing a half-century of goals in the I-League.

The Cameroonian was also the solitary goal scorer for Punjab in the draw against Gokulam.

Speaking before the match,Head Coach, Punjab FC, Yan Lawsaid, Our match against Gokulam didn't go as expected. Both teams missed their chances and we couldn't defend our lead. We are disappointed with the result but we are not giving up hope."

"Mohun Bagan havent won the league yet and it's mathematically possible for us to take the top spot. So we will keep fighting till the last match and hope for the best, added Law.

The Punjab FC Head Coach is expecting a stiff challenge from the opponent.

"The Arrows are a very organised young team who keep causing their opposition all sorts of problems for the entire 90 minutes. We have to take this game very seriously as nothing less than three points will do for us," he added.

The Indian Arrows, after losing the first two games by margins of 1-3 and 0-2 at the Cooperage ground in south Mumbai, would be hoping for a turnaround.

Their skipper and top goal-scorer Vikram Pratap Singhsaid, Punjab is a very good side and are second on thepoints table. They have many experienced players, few who have played for India in the past as well, along with a good bunch of youngsters."

"Our game against them in Ludhiana was a really hard- fought one and we are expecting another tough match. We will give our 100 per cent and go for the three points, he signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)