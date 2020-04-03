Punjab Police Use Drones to Track Black Marketers of Essential Commodities

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, the Punjab Police on Friday launched drone surveillance to crack down on black marketers amid a shortage of essential commodities in the state.Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, there has been an increase in demand for essential products like personal protective equipment kits, thermal scanners, N-95 masks and ventilators. However, the rise in demand led to black marketing of these products and hence an increase in their prices."Drones have so far been deployed at 34 places across Mohali, Sangrur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Barnala, Jalandhar-Rural, Moga, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib," said a police official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)