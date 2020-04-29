Punjab Procures 6,67,871 MT of Wheat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Wednesday said its agencies and private traders have procured 6,67,871 metric tonnes of wheat in the state on the 15th day of procurement."The Government agencies and private Traders have procured 6,67,871 metric tonnes of wheat in Punjab on the fifteenth day of procurement. The Government agencies procured 6,65,561 MT of wheat 2,310 MT has been procured by the private traders (arhtiyas)," Punjab Government said in a tweet.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh last week had said that he is happy with the progress so far in wheat procurement. "In the first 10 days, we have procured a total of 35.07 lakh MT, which is double of last year. I thank our farmers, arhtiyas, procurement agencies and entire govt machinery for their hard work to combat the challenge of #Covid19," tweeted Chief Minister.The procurement of wheat started in Punjab from April 15. (ANI)

