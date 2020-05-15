Punjab Reports 13 More COVID-19 Cases Today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday in Punjab, taking the total count in the State to 1,932."The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has reached 1,932 after 13 more people tested positive today. The number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,595 and 32 respectively," reads an official statement released by the Health Department.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 recovered/migrated and 2,649 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)