Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He passed away this morning due to a heart attack. Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor. The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of a veteran filmmaker. Rajkumar Kohli Dies at 93 of Heart Attack; Veteran Producer-Director Was Known for Making Films Like Jaani Dushman and Nagin.

View More Details Here:

#RajkumarKohli's son #ArmaanKohli bids teary goodbye to his beloved father at his funeral https://t.co/noXVQTdNLE — ETimes (@etimes) November 24, 2023

Earlier today, his mortal remains were brought to Santacruz. Celebrities pay their last respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family. Among those who paid a visit to the filmmaker were Sonu Nigam, Rajat Bedi, and Aditya Pancholi paid their last tribute to Rajkumar. Sonu Nigam also attended the funeral and can be seen consoling the filmmaker's son Armaan Kohli. He was seen teary-eyed during the funeral.

Raj Kumar Kohli is known for his films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif. Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar and the multi-starrer film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.