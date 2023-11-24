Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, famous for directing iconic fantasy films like Nagin and Jaani Dushman in the 70s, breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 93. Kohli suffered a heart attack on Friday morning at eight and succumbed to it shortly after. As per sources, funeral arrangements are underway, with the ceremony scheduled for later in the evening. Rio Kapadia Dies at 66; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Chak De! India, Made in Heaven S2 and More.

Rajkumar Kohli Dies Due To Heart Attack

