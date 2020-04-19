Rajasthan Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines to Start Industries from Apr 20

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued new guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown to allow industries and enterprises to operate from April 20.

These instructions have been issued in the order of the Union Home Ministry directions issued on April 15.

According to these guidelines, such industries/enterprises can be started which are located in rural areas (which are located outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations) or industrial areas established in municipalities/municipal areas, export based industries or Special Economic Zones (SEZs) where movement is controlled and adequate arrangements are made to accommodate workers in their factory premises or nearby areas.

Arrangements will be made for movement passes for the identified vehicles for transportation to the industries/enterprises established in these areas to bring their workers (as per the minimum requirement) to the factory premises.

These passes will be given by the Regional Manager of RIICO in the RIICO industrial areas and GM (DIC) in other areas. For this, applications can be made either online or on the RajCop Citizen Mobile App or offline. Already existing or approved industries will be able to operate as before and their passes will also remain valid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)