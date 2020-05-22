Rajasthan Reports 267 New COVID-19 Cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Rajasthan on Friday added 267 new cases to its COVID-19 count.According to the Rajasthan Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6,494 including 2,661 active cases.A total of 2,87,164 samples were tested of which 2,77,744 people tested negative while 2,926 samples are under process. (ANI)

