Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A District Court here on Monday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in 2018.The convict -- Ramesh -- had kidnapped the minor and raped her in a nearby isolated hostel building before killing her. He was later arrested under the POCSO Act. (ANI)

