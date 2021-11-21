Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who adores the couple, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the party along with the caption, "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty n rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Dance to Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Jumma Chumma De De' at Their Wedding Reception (Watch Video).

For this super cool party, Patralekhaa wore a glittery shirt with a red tube top and black trousers with sporty shoes. Rajkummar posed with a quirky expression as Farah pushed him out of the frame. For this special day, he wore a glossy blue biker jacket, paired with dark harem pants. Patralekhaa And Rajkummar Rao Wedding: These Unseen Pictures Of The Bride And Groom Are Breathtakingly Beautiful.

Farah also shared glimpses from the pool party on her Instagram Story, adding the quirky caption, "Pool khile hain gulshan gulshan..#poolparty." The couple, who shared the news of their Chandigarh wedding on November 15, had been dating each other for a long time. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'.

