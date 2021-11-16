One most beautiful couples, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, have finally tied the knot. Family, colleagues and fans, all are happy for the duo who got married after 11 years of courtship. It was a dreamy affair that took place in Chandigarh on November 15. The beautiful pictures from the couple’s D-day captured by ace wedding photography team, Stories by Joseph Radhik, are doing rounds on the internet. There are few more unseen pictures of the bride and groom that have surfaced online and shared by fan clubs and they are breathtakingly beautiful. These pictures are enough to prove that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are a match made in heaven.

Newlyweds Patralekhaa And Rajkummar Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Filmy Official (@thefilmyofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)