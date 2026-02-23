Mumbai February 23: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had a fan moment recently as she met Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Sharing pictures from the interaction, Farah wrote, “When u make Google Giggle.. @sundarpichai thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts..”

The pictures show Farah and Pichai sharing a candid, light-hearted exchange at an office space. Farah is seen dressed in a pink striped shirt paired with blue denims and Pichai, on the other hand, looks classy in a navy suit layered over a crisp white shirt. In one picture, he is seen warmly placing a hand on Farah’s shoulder as they laugh mid-conversation. Payal Gaming aka Payal Dhare Meets Sundar Pichai Months After 'Viral MMS Video' Controversy, Shares Photos.

Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The meeting, facilitated by YouTube India, seems to have been a fun interaction, with Farah’s pun remark of making “Google giggle.” Talking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker is known to be one of the biggest and well-known filmmakers and choreographers of Bollywood. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004, which went on to become a major hit.

Following the success of the movie, Farah went onto deliver more superhits like Om Shanti Om (2007) that also marked the grand Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Sundar Pichai Meets Shubman Gill During Google India Visit, Photo Goes Viral.

Farah later delivered the multi-starrer entertainer Happy New Year (2014), that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah.

Currently, Farah Khan has turned into a Youtuber where she has started her own Vlogs on her channel. The filmmaker along with her star chef Dilip is seen visiting celebrity homes and getting them to cook some special delicacies, while indulging in some fun chit chat with them about life and career.

