Filmmaker Shirish Kunder, husband of director Farah Khan, has sent the internet into a frenzy once again. Just days after his unrecognisable new look sparked a fierce "Real vs AI" debate, Kunder posted a sharp, cryptic message on Friday, February 27, 2026, that has left fans questioning the intent behind his sudden digital revival. Farah Khan’s Husband Shirish Kunder’s Unrecognisable New Look Goes Viral (View Post).

Shirish Kunder Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)

Shirish Kunder’s Shocking Transformation Goes Viral

Accompanied by more photos of his startling makeover, Kunder wrote, “If you can’t walk away, you’re not negotiating. You’re begging.” The Mrs. Serial Killer director has traditionally maintained a low profile, but his recent burst of social media activity has showcased a version of himself that many are calling "unrecognisable." The images feature a sculpted physique, a razor-sharp jawline and a noticeably youthful glow. Famous Birthdays on May 24: Queen Victoria, Shirish Kunder, Fabio Fognini and John C Reilly – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 24.

Shirish Kunder’s Viral Look Sparks AI vs Fitness Debate

The reaction has been a polarised mix of awe and scepticism. The AI Sceptics, Many netizens suspect the use of advanced AI image generators or deep-learning filters. "It seems like sir is learning 'How to use AI' but sirrrrr how handsome?" one user joked. Others are defending the look as a genuine "ageing backwards" transformation, citing potential anti-ageing treatments or an intense fitness regime. A common refrain in his comment section remains, "Are you really Farah Khan's husband?"

Farah Khan’s Funny Reaction to Shirish Kunder’s Viral Look

Even Farah Khan couldn't resist weighing in on the spectacle. Reacting to a particular photo of Shirish looking dapper while seated on a private flight, the Main Hoon Na director commented with a laughing emoji, “Going somewhere??” The couple, who married in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Farah’s directorial debut, has long been known for their lighthearted banter and ability to navigate public scrutiny with humour. Shirish Kunder Tweets Complaining LG Not Working in Delhi, LG Electronics Responds Saying 'Inconvenience Regretted'.

Shirish Kunder’s Comeback Buzz Grows After Viral Posts

Shirish Kunder’s sudden visibility and the "negotiation" quote have sparked theories about a potential professional comeback. Having last directed the 2020 Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer, Kunder has spent the last few years largely out of the director's chair. Whether these posts are a creative experiment with AI, a teaser for a new project, or simply a personal milestone, Kunder has successfully recaptured the public’s attention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shirish Kunder’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).