Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are trending all over the internet, as the couple got married on November 15. Right from the proposal to the marriage, pics and clips from the duo's festivities have been going viral. Now, amid this, we bumped into another viral video of PatRaj on Twitter that sees the couple dancing their hearts out to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song 'Jumma Chumma De De' at their wedding reception. It's a treat to the eyes!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)