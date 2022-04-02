Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name. The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter. Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi Collaborate for Vasan Bala's Netflix Project; Announcement To Follow on July 28!

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected.@CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor. On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

