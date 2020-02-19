Rampur Students Get Wrong Question Paper in Board Exam, Complain to DM

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A few science stream students received 'Hindi Literature' question paper instead of 'General Hindi' in the Uttar Pradesh Board examination in Rampur on Tuesday.District Magistrate Ananjay Kumar said that he has received a complaint in this regard from eight students and soon action will be taken."I have received a complaint from students. District Inspector of School has been asked to prepare report. We will take action after that," Kumar said. (ANI)

