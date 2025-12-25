Aligarh, December 25: A teacher at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University was shot in the head by unknown miscreants, officials confirmed. The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head. "Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...," the Proctor told the media. He futher informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five. Rao Danish Shot Dead: Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Killed by Unidentified Assailants Inside Campus, Probe Launched.

Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries. SSP Neeraj Jadon informed ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. The investigation in the case is underway, and the search for the assailants has begun. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed in the state assembly that law and order have improved in the state. Aligarh Horror: Government School Principal Allegedly Rapes Class 7 Student, Proposes Marriage After Threatening To Fail Her in Exams in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

"An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment," he said. Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said they became disorganised, creating an identity crisis in the state. "I would like to say to the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, 'tu idhar udhar ki baatein mat kar, yah toh bata ki yeh kaafila kyu loota'... The Samajwadi Party became scattered and disorganised. It created an identity crisis for the entire state. Who was responsible for the dance of anarchy that was unleashed?" the Chief Minister asked. CM Yogi said that the rule of law prevails in Uttar Pradesh and there are no communal riots. "If anyone wants to know how rioters are dealt with, they should ask the maulana from Bareilly. There is neither a curfew nor any riot now. Everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh. This is the new UP," the Chief Minister said.

