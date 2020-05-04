Realtors Start Construction in Gurugram, Waiting for Permission in Noida, Gr. Noida

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Construction activities have resumed in some real estate projects in Gurugram with existing labour force, but builders in Noida and Greater Noida are waiting for permission from the local administration, according to industry bodies.

However, industry associations CREDAI and NAREDCO said it would be difficult to carry out construction works in full capacity and speed because of shortages of labourers, raw materials and cash.

Real estate developers stopped construction works on sites following the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the COVID-19 spread. Relaxing some curbs, the Centre recently allowed construction work on those projects where labour force is available on the sites, with social distancing and other safety measures.

"Yes. We have started in Sohna after getting permission from Gurugram authorities. Some other developers have also started in Gurugram. (In) Noida area nobody has started as the system of online permissions is yet to be initiated," CREDAI-NCR President Pankaj Bajaj said.

The online permission system is expected to start today itself, said Bajaj, the chairman of Eldeco Group.

"The teething problems of getting permissions will get resolved this week. The bigger three problems of labour reverse migration, supply chain disruption and cash flow disruption remain," he told PTI.

NAREDCO-Uttar Pradesh President R K Arora said the construction will start soon in Noida and Greater Noida after securing permission from the development authorities.

However, he said a lot of migrant workers might want to go to their native places as the central government has given permission for the same.

Arora, the CMD of Supertech group, said the industry is facing a huge liquidity issue and requested the government to address it at the earliest to protect the sector, which contributes immensely to the country's GDP and generates huge employments.

US-based Hines MD Amit Dewan said the construction has started in its joint venture housing project with realty firm Conscient in Gurugram, Haryana with existing labour force.

Signature Global, which is into affordable housing, has started work in its projects at Gurugram and Karnal in Haryana.

ATS group MD Getamber Anand said the work has not yet started in Noida and Greater Noida. He said many labourers want to go back to their native places.

Noida-based Ajnara group said the company is waiting for guidelines from the local administration. Prateek group, which has many projects in Noida and Ghaziabad, has also not started construction on its sites.

Saya Homes Director Manoj Jain said the company is applying for getting permission to start work in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Viridian RED, the developer of the World Trade Centre in India, has resumed the construction work at the site of WTC GIFT City and will be starting the work in WTC Chandigarh and Noida very soon.

