Release of 'Soul' Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], April 14 (ANI): The release date of Disney's 'Soul' has been moved from June 19 to November 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of Disney's animation feature 'Raya and the Last Dragon' has also been relocated from November 25 to March 12, 2021.The animated film 'Soul' revolves around the story of a middle school teacher, who had a dream of pursuing a career in jazz music.The story takes a turn when he gets an opportunity to feature at the opening act at the Half Note Club and a life-threatening accident leads to separation of his soul from his body.'Soul' joins many other Hollywood films that have their releases delayed due to the coronavirus.According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over 18,12,734 people globally and has claimed the lives of 1,13,675 people. (ANI)

