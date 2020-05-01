RIMS Micro-biology Department Shut for 3 Days After Lab Technician Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ranchi, May 1 (PTI) The micro-biology department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here has been closed for three days after a lab technician tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said on Friday.

The department's superintendent, Manoj, said the decision was taken as per instructions of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He said the micro-biology wing would be sanitised during the period of closure.

The technician, who was among three persons who tested positive on Thursday, has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward in the hospital, Manoj said.

Fresh samples would be sent to the Itki Arogyashala in the city during the time the RIMS department is shut, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)