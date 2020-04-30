Rishi Kapoor's Leading Ladies Remember the Versatile Actor

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Rishi Kapoor's leading ladies from Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar to Simi Garewal paid tributes to their "outspoken yet warm" co-star, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 67.

Kapoor, who acted in over 150 films during his five decade long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here on Thursday. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

Actor Padmini Kolhapure said for her Rishi Kapoor was the ideal hero.

Padmini worked with Kapoor in five films in the 80s - “Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai”, “Prem Rog”, “Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan”, “Rahi Badal Gaye” and “Pyar Ke Kabil”.

The actor said she was in “disbelief” when she first learnt about Kapoor's battle with cancer and then his death.

“I remember meeting him socially after he came back from America after his treatment. I was so happy to see him in his jovial self, the same old Rishi Kapoor laughing and the way he talks.

"I was very pleased and relieved to see that he was fine, thinking what he went through is all in the past. I didn't expect this to happen so suddenly. I am in disbelief,” Padmini told PTI.

Madhuri, Kapoor's co-star in "Yaraana" and "Prem Granth", remembered the veteran actor as "outspoken yet so warm" artiste.

"I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time," she tweeted.

Juhi is among the few actors with whom Kapoor has extensively worked in the 1990s. The two starred in movies such as "Bol Radha Bol", "Eena Meena Deeka", "Daraar" and "Luck By Chance".

She posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that she was "shocked" and "devastated" by Kapoor's death.

"I feel really really sad. I have many many memories of him. I started working with him soon after 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (QSQT) in Kalpataruji's film 'Ghar Ghar KI Kahani'. 'Ghar Ki Izzat' was another of our films. At that time, being a newcomer, I would be overawed by his presence on the sets, as he was such a big star.

"He was always such an effortless actor he barely rehearsed and the director was always happy with his very first take of a shot," Juhi wrote.

She revealed that she was working with Kapoor on a film, titled "Sharmaji Namkeen", before his death.

Actor and popular TV personality, Simi Garewal, and Tina Ambani, who worked with Kapoor on Subhash Ghai's 1980 blockbuster "Karz", also paid tributes to the star.

"#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears... No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief," Garewal tweeted.

Ambani said she felt "devastated" after Kapoor's demise.

"Devastated that you're gone Chintu. Thank you for the movies, the memories, the sheer joy of knowing you for a lifetime. Love always. Om shanti," the former actor wrote.

Poonam Dhillon took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Kapoor, who featured with her in 1982 movie "Yeh Vaada Raha" and a number of other films.

"Feeling a huge sense of loss and my heart goes out to the grief stricken family Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Daboo, Rima and Chimpu at their tremendous loss," she posted alongside a photo with Kapoor.

Hema Malini, a Bollywood veteran and BJP MP from Mathura, recalled working with Kapoor on 1986 movie "Ek Chadar Maili Si" as well as 2011 directorial "Tell Me O Kkhuda".

"Unbelievable that such a warm human being -- Rishi Kapoor is no more! Recall all my movies with him 'Ek Chadar Maili Si', 'Naseeb' etc & under my direction, 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'.

"Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with them," she tweeted.

Actor Urmila Matondkar also condoled the death of her co-star of "Bade Ghar Ki Beti" (1989) and "Shreemaan Aashique" (1993).

"With tears in my eyes I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father and also my hero eventually..whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to..my most favourite n versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after his return n now never will. RIP Rishi kapoor," she said.

