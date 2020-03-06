RJ-WEATHER  Heavy Rain Continues to Lash Parts of Raj

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Heavy rainfall triggered by a western disturbance continued to lash parts of Rajasthan on Friday with Churu recording a maximum of 13 mm rain.

Ganganagar, Ajmer, Jaipur recorded 7.6, 5.9 and 3 mm of rainfall on Friday, according to the Met department.

Alwar received 7 cm rain, Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 5 cm and several other places received below 5 cm rain.

Hailstorm accompanied by rainfall hit Bharatpur, Pushkar and Sikar.

The rain and hailstorm since Thursday damaged crops in the state and the government has decided to conduct an assessment of crop losses.

