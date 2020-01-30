Rohit Sharma Signed Certificates for CAB Blood Donors

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's signature will feature in the certificates to be given away to the blood donors at the Cricket Association of Bengal's 90th Foundation Day here on Sunday.

Dedicated to the memory of Sir Frank Worrell, the blood donation camp is being organised for the 40th year in succession as the donors will be handed over badges and certificates of honour signed by the swashbuckling batsman.

Former Indian stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman had signed the certificates in the previously.

The CAB will also hold an exhibition match between CAB President's XI and Chairman Board of Trustees XI as part of their Foundation Day programme.

Since 1981, the CAB has been observing its foundation day on February 3, organising a blood donation camp dedicated to Worrell in remembrance of the incident at the Barbados Test, 1962, when Indian skipper Nari Contractor was hit by a Charlie Griffith bouncer.

Inspired by Worrell, who came forward to give blood, the Indian and West Indies cricketers also donated blood for the seriously injured Contractor.

