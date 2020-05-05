Roll Back VAT Hike on Petrol and Diesel: Delhi Congress to City Govt

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Kejriwal government roll back the hike in VAT on diesel and petrol as well as the special cess levied on liquor.

The party's Delhi unit president Anil Kumar in a video conference said the people of Delhi, are already burdened by joblessness and lack of any source of livelihood, and the increase of VAT on diesel and petrol is like inflicting another blow on them.

Diesel and petrol prices went up by Rs 7.10 and Rs 1.67 respectively, following the Delhi government's decision to hike VAT(value added tax) to 30 per cent on the two fuels.

"The hike in the price of diesel, has caused rise in prices of essential commodities, with hoarding and black marketeering of these items adversely affecting the common man," Kumar said.

He also demanded that liquor sales should be regulated by rolling back the 70 per cent cess on it imposed by the government through a late night notification on Monday.

Cigarette and tobacco shops should be shut immediately in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said..

