Rs 11.5 Cr Earmarked for Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Modi government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water to every household in the country by 2024, has been allocated Rs 11,500 crore.

The amount is more than half of the total earmarked funds of Rs 21,518 crore for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission on Independence Day.

"Our government has approved Rs 3.60 lakh crore for this Mission. This scheme also places stress on augmenting local water sources, recharging existing sources and will promote water harvesting and de-salination.

"Cities with over a million population will be encouraged to meeting this objective during the current year itself," he had said.

In the last budget, Rs 9416 crore was allocated for this ambitious mission that aims to provide piped water supply to all households by 2024.

The Swachch Bharat Mission (Gramin), another flagship programme of the Modi government, has been allocated Rs 20,000 crore.

After the Modi government came to power for the second time, it formed the Jal Shakti Ministry bringing all the water related departments under it.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has been earmarked Rs 8,960 crore. Of this, the Atal Bhujal Yojana, aimed at increasing the groundwater level in water stressed districts of the country.

The Namami Gange mission, which aims to has been allocated Rs 800 crore. PTI

