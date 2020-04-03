RSS Volunteers Distribute Rations Among Sex Workers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) RSS volunteers distributed 2,500 kg flour, 1,250 kg rice and other essential food items among nearly 1,000 sex workers in Delhi's GB Road area on Friday.

Sangh workers are distributing rations among the needy people across the country to ensure essential food items are available to them during the lockdown period, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Sukhdev Bhardwaj said.

"As part of our mission to serve the needy during the lockdown, we provided 250 food kits to 986 sex workers at GB road in the national capital," he said.

Each kit has 10 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg sugar, tea leaves, a bottle of cooking oil, spices, milk powder and soap, Bhardwaj added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)