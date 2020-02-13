Rumours About Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Health Baseless: J-K Administration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday confirmed that the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is stable and people should not pay attention to rumours about him."The rumours being spread about Syed Ali Shah Geelani's health condition are all baseless and unfounded. We have talked to his family members and have confirmed that he is alright. The rumour-mongers want to create chaos. We will act against them. We will investigate the vested interests who are trying to spread rumours about Geelani's health," Basheer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said."A while back Dr GN Ahnagar, Director of SKIMS had spoken to his family&they have confirmed that he is stable. I advise the people to confirm any update about Geelani's health from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) or the administration," he added."I had sent a team of expert doctors to Syed Ali Shah Geelani's home. A thorough check-up was done. The day before yesterday his health was a bit down but today he has improved and his care is being taken in the best possible manner. There is no need to pay heed to rumours," Dr GN Ahnagar, Director, SKIMS said. "I want to appeal to the public to not to pay attention to the rumours. If they want to confirm any information about Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they should contact the Police Control Room," Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir said. (ANI)

