Salons in Gurugram Reopen Amid Lockdown Relaxations

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Following relaxations in the lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, salons reopened here for businesses on Monday.One of the salon owners in Gurugram hailed the ministry's decision to open all stand-alone shops."The government has made a good decision. I am ensuring that the lockdown norms are followed judiciously," the salon owner told ANI.With regard to the precautions taken to ensure the opening of salons, he said: "The salon has been sanitised completely. There is no customer in waiting over here. Only one person is working inside the salon and only one customer is attended to at a time."He added: "We call the customers on the phone. Only then do they come to salons. We will ensure that all necessary precautions are followed judiciously."Gurugram on Friday was classified as an orange zone. Orange zones are the areas where no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in the last 14 days.According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, in orange zones, all activities are permitted except activities prohibited throughout the country.Inter-district and intra-district plying of buses, taxis and cab aggregator are permitted with one driver. Two passengers and 4-wheeled vehicles are allowed. (ANI)

