Sanjay Nirupam Bats for Rahul to Take over as Cong Chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday slammed Sandeep Dikshit for suggesting other than Rahul Gandhi for taking over as the president of the party."Sandeep Dikshit and people like him are a part of some groups inside the Congress. If anyone from these groups is given the rein of the party, then it will bring doom to the Congress," Nirupam told ANI."The Congress party is presently going through a rough time. The thoughts of someone other than Rahul Gandhi taking charge of Congress will break the party," said Nirupam.He also urged the senior party members to push Rahul to take charge of the Congress "if the party is to be saved."He also said the results of Delhi elections were shameful for the Congress and "if Rahul Gandhi does not come forward and take charge of the party, then more bad days are to come for the Congress."Talking about the politics of dynasty in the Congress, Nirupam said: "Dynasty politics is not a new concept in India. There are several dynasties, who have ruled states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and so on." (ANI)

