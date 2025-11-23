Madinah, November 23: The last rites for the victims of the Madinah bus accident were performed on November 22 in Madinah, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Ambassador Suhel Khan, and Consul General Fahad Suri. The mortal remains of the pilgrims were laid to rest at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi.

In an official post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "The last rites of the victims of the Madinah bus accident took place on November 22 in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Governor of Andhra Pradesh Justice S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and the burial at Jannat ul Baqi. Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers. The Embassy once again expresses deep condolences on this tragic accident." Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Among Victims As Bus Collides With Disel Tanker Near Medina, EAM S Jaishankar Expresses Concern (Watch Video)۔

During his visit, Governor Nazeer also met Abdulmohsen bin Naif bin Humaid, the Acting Governor of Madinah and held a telephonic conversation with Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Madinah. He was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary G. Anantha Ramu, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, and Consul General Fahad Suri.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote on X, "During his stay in Madinah, Hon'ble Governor Shri Justice S. Abdul Nazeer spoke with HRH Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Madinah, and met H.E. Mr Abdulmohsen bin Naif bin Humaid, Acting Governor of Madinah. The Saudi authorities conveyed their condolences and assured full support. The Indian side expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the leadership and all concerned authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." Saudi Arabia Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Bus Accident Near Medina Involving Indian Umrah Pilgrims, Says 'My Thoughts With Those Who Lost Loved Ones'۔

A total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad had left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. The group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Madinah, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes. Of the 54 pilgrims, four travelled to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah for personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims were on the bus involved in the fatal crash. Tragically, 45 passengers died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt, while only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire.

