Saurashtra Has Potential of Winning Ranji Trophy: Pujara Ahead of Final Against Bengal

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, Saurashtra's Cheteshwar Pujara exuded confidence in his side saying it had a lot of strength and has the potential of lifting the trophy."In the final, we will stick to our strengths. We will play the way we have been playing and I do not think we need to take any extra pressure. There is a lot of strength in this team and this team has the potential of winning the Ranji Trophy," Pujara told reporters on Saturday.The final of Ranji Trophy will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday and Pujara feels his team will have the home advantage."Playing at home will put us in a strong position," he said.Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who accompanied Pujara during the press conference, said they will stick to their strengths in the final."We will play on our strengths and will trust the game that we are playing. Be it any opposition, if we play to our potential, I think we can beat any team," Unadkat said. (ANI)

