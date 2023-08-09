New York [US], August 9 (ANI): In preclinical studies, the transfer of a neurotransmitter from melanocytes to keratinocytes altered electrical activity and encouraged the onset of melanoma.

Findings published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Also Read | Bitcoin USD 4.5 Billion Stolen From Virtual Currency Bitfinex in 2016, Admits US Programmer.

Skin cells called melanocytes, which contain melanin, give rise to the deadly skin disease known as melanoma. The ability of melanocytes to produce vesicles carrying melanin to the keratinocytes that surround them is a fundamental characteristic that determines the colour of the skin.

BRAF gene alterations are prevalent in many benign skin lesions in addition to being present in about half of all melanomas.

Also Read | ChatGPT Gets Hypnotised: Researchers Easily Hypnotise OpenAI Chatbot Into Hacking, Says Report.

“This suggests that BRAF mutation is not sufficient for melanoma development and raises the question of why certain BRAF-mutated melanocytes develop into cancer, while others remain benign,” said Richard White, MD, PhD, the senior author of the study and a physician-scientist at the University of Oxford Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

“Cancers exist within a community of cells from the onset,” added first author Mohita Tagore, PhD, a postdoctoral research scientist at MSK. “We were interested in understanding how the community of skin cells contributes to melanoma development.”

Since melanocytes are deeply embedded within a population of keratinocytes, White, Tagore, and colleagues asked whether communication between melanocytes and keratinocytes was involved in the progression of benign BRAF-mutated melanocytes into melanoma.

Using zebrafish, mouse, and human cell models, the researchers observed that the transfer of molecules between BRAF-mutated melanocytes and normal keratinocytes was critical to melanoma initiation and that it occurred almost exclusively between melanocytes and keratinocytes that were in direct contact with one another.

Researchers discovered that this communication was mediated by the neurotransmitter GABA, which was an unexpected finding given that GABA signaling is typically associated with neurons rather than skin cells, Tagore noted.

In neurons, GABA inhibits a neuron’s ability to send or receive electrical signals. The researchers observed a similar effect in skin cells, as the binding of secreted GABA to receptors on keratinocytes inhibited electrical activity in keratinocytes and led to the secretion of a tumor-promoting protein.

In addition, they found that melanoma cells had increased expression of genes involved in GABA production compared with non-malignant melanocytes.

The results suggest that BRAF-mutated melanocytes may upregulate and transmit GABA to dampen the electrical activity of neighboring keratinocytes, allow for vesicle transfer between the two cell types, and initiate the progression to melanoma, Tagore explained. She and colleagues hypothesize that molecules carried by vesicles from melanocytes to keratinocytes may trigger the secretion of the cancer-promoting protein from keratinocytes. Ongoing work is exploring this hypothesis.

“Something about normal electrical activity in keratinocytes appears to suppress the progression of BRAF-mutated melanocytes to melanoma,” she said. “Our findings indicate that some BRAF-mutated melanocytes are able to modulate this electrical activity through GABA in order to progress to melanoma.

“We typically consider electrical activity in the context of neuronal communication, but these observations implicate it in cancer development as well,” Tagore added.

“I would not have necessarily expected a neurotransmitter to be involved in the communication between skin cells,” said White. “Interactions between neurons and brain cancer cells have been reported, but here we observed neuronal-like communication occurring between two non-neuron cells.”

The findings may have therapeutic implications, as they raise the possibility of targeting GABA to treat or prevent melanoma, the authors said. However, they cautioned that additional research is needed to understand the study’s clinical applications.

A limitation of the study is that all experiments were performed in preclinical models. In addition, the findings may not apply to all melanomas due to the heterogeneity of the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)