Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): American independent space agency, NASA has announced on Thursday that to discuss events surrounding the landing of its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, it will host virtual news briefings, live shows, and activities in the week of February 15.

NASA announced the viewing guide for the landing of its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover on its Twitter handles on Thursday.

As per the tweet by the space agency, 'Engineering & Tech Overview' and 'Science Overview' would be on February 16, 'Landing Update' and 'Search For Life & Sample Return Chat' on February 17, and the final touchdown on February 18.

The landing on the Red Planet will occur at about 3:55 p.m. EST Thursday, with the Live landing commentary beginning at 2:15 p.m. on NASA Television, NASA's website, the NASA app, and YouTube.

Perseverance, which launched on July 30, 2020, will search for signs of ancient microbial life, collect carefully selected rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) samples for a future return to Earth. It will characterize Mars' geology and climate, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon. This is NASA's fifth Mars rover and, if successful, will be the agency's ninth Mars landing.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is also carrying along a technology experiment - the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter - which will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (ANI)

